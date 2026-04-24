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Kodagu distt admin cancels licence of homestay after ‘sexual assault’ of US tourist

Kodagu district revoked a homestay's license after a U.S. woman reported a sexual assault. Authorities are tightening regulations on local homestays.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 08:40 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
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The Kodagu district administration has cancelled the licence of a homestay in Kutta village following a sexual assault case involving a United States national, officials said on Thursday.

One of the convicts serving death sentence in a 2016 case of rape and murder of a minor girl died by suicide. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The action follows an incident reported on April 12 at “Devi Villa,” a homestay in Kutta of Ponnampet taluk, where an American woman alleged that a staff member sexually assaulted her. The property, owned by PA Ponnappa, had received permission from the tourism department on January 15, 2024.

Police registered a case against the cook, identified as the main accused, and the owner. Officials said there were allegations that attempts were made to suppress the incident.

Kutta police arrested both individuals and produced them before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days until May 3. Investigators are also examining whether the victim’s drink was tampered with and whether communication at the property was restricted after the incident.

Authorities have introduced additional monitoring measures, including mandatory monthly meetings with homestay operators to ensure adherence to safety norms and legal requirements.

According to district tourism officer D Sandesh, unregulated operations remain a concern. “According to official data, around 3,000 homestays in Kodagu are registered with the department. However, around 1,000 homestays are running illegally. We will check such homestays and initiate action against them,” he said.

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said the police acted quickly after receiving information about the case.

“As soon as the matter came to light, the police arrested the accused. Further action will be taken as per the law,” the minister said.

He added that attempts were made to conceal the incident. “It appears that after the incident, there were attempts to cover it up. But once the police received information, they acted promptly and gathered details,” Parameshwara said.

Emphasising the need for adherence to regulations, he said, “Action must be taken accordingly. Whoever is running such establishments as homestays must have proper licencing. We have already laid down SOPs on what needs to be followed to operate a homestay. If such incidents occur in violation of those norms, legal action must be taken.”

The home minister also pointed to the wider implications of such cases.

“Such incidents do not send a good message about the state or Indian society. Especially when outsiders or foreigners are involved, it reflects on our society and our country. That is why strict action is necessary, and we are taking it,” he said.

 
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