Kolkata IT professional dies after confronting group over partner's molestation

An IT professional in Kolkata died after allegedly being beaten by a group when he confronted them for molesting his live-in partner, police said on Thursday, news agency PTI reported, citing police. Police said the victim was identified as Sanket Chattopadhyay and added that two individuals have been arrested in connection with the assault that led to his death. (File)(PTI)

What happened?

According to a senior police officer quoted by PTI, "The incident occurred on Wednesday night following a quarrel between the deceased and his live-in partner. She stepped out of their flat after the argument, during which she was allegedly molested by the group. She then contacted her partner."

When Sanket reached the spot, he was reportedly assaulted and brutally beaten with bamboo sticks by the accused.

The officer added that the attackers fled when the woman screamed for help and local residents started gathering.

Sanket was taken to NRS Medical College and Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

"We have launched an investigation and have already arrested two persons involved in the incident," the officer said, adding that efforts are underway to identify and arrest the other accused.

Auto-rickshaw driver ‘gangraped’ in UP's Agra

In a separate incident from Uttar Pradesh's Agra, a 36-year-old autorickshaw driver was allegedly gang-raped by two men who posed as “Army jawans” and promised to help get her daughter admitted to a military school, police said on April 19, The Times of India reported.

According to the survivor, the accused invited her to a hotel and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. Police have formed multiple teams to trace and apprehend the accused.

Officials told The TOI they have obtained “some leads from her medical report.”

Hemant Kumar, ACP Agra, said, “A case was registered against the accused under BNS section 70 (1) (gang-rape) following a complaint by the woman at Rakabganj police station on Friday. We're probing all her claims.”

In her statement, the woman said the two men boarded her autorickshaw during a ride, claiming to be “Army jawans.” They offered to assist with her daughter’s admission process and exchanged contact numbers. Later, they shared the address of a hotel and asked her to visit for her daughter’s benefit.

During her visit, the men allegedly took her to a hotel room, raped her at gunpoint, and threatened to harm her daughter if she reported the crime.

Police said a team has already visited the city hotel to gather evidence and identify the suspects, who are believed to be from Bulandshahr. Another team has been sent there as part of the ongoing investigation.