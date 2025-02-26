No outsider involved, 2 men responsible for triple murder in their family: Kolkata Police

Kolkata Police have denied involvement of any “outsider” in the murder of two women and a teenage girl, all of whom were from the same family, and said two brothers from that family were “solely responsible” for the killings. Deployment of police personnel was seen outside the house where 3 of family members found dead and 3 others injured in accident near Tangra Police Station in Kolkata, India, on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. (Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

Police commissioner Manoj Verma stated the motive of the murders is “something related to their business.”

“We are pretty sure the brothers are behind the crime and there is no involvement of any outsider. They have told us how the entire incident took place. But we need expert opinions to verify and confirm that. At this stage, we are not saying what specific roles they played,” Verma told news agency PTI.

“They will face legal action,” he added.

Further, the officer said the men – Pranay and Prasun – had initially claimed to the police there was a “suicide pact” among the family members, following which all of them consumed porridge laced with sleeping pills.

The incident

On February 19, three members of the Dey family – the women and the girl – were found dead inside their residence at Kolkata's Tangra, while three others, including the brothers and the son of one of them, were injured injured after their car crashed into a Metro Rail pillar on Eastern Metropolitan bypass in the southern part of the city on the same day.

Pranay and Prasun lived in the house with their wives, and Pranay’s son and Prasun’s daughter.

The police came to know about the deaths from the injured boy and found in their probe the family was passing through financial problems.

According to Police commissioner Verma, legal opinion will be sought regarding the boy, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

"We will try if any of their relatives are willing to take custody of the child as per legal procedure,” he said.