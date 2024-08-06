Kolkata man arrested for sending email threat to blow Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's office

A 51-year-old man was arrested from Kolkata on Monday for sending an email threatening to blow up Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's office in Patna. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives to attend Monsoon Session at Bihar Assembly in Patna, Bihar. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Who sent threat mail to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar?

The suspect, identified as Mohd Zahid, a shop owner from BB Ganguly Street, Kolkata, hails from Begusarai district in Bihar.

Preliminary investigations show that the man is not linked to any terror group, despite his claim in the email of being associated with Al-Qaeda.

Zahid was arrested in Kolkata’s Bowbazar area and will be brought to Patna after obtaining a transit remand. The police also recovered the mobile phone used to send the threat.

'Motive not clear'

The motive behind Zahid's email, sent on July 16, is still unclear, police said. However, some reports claimed he sent the threat to frame his relatives.

He will be further interrogated once he arrives in Patna, authorities said

An FIR was filed based on the complaint from Sachivalaya Police Station SHO Sanjeev Kumar on August 2.

Meanwhile, political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor attacked Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Sunday for “failing to deliver tangible benefits to the state”.

Kishor, who previously worked with Kumar, accused him of focusing on his party's influence in the Union council of ministers and using his power to settle local disputes, rather than advancing Bihar’s industrial development.

Kishor questioned why Kumar had not advocated for the revival of 20 idle sugar mills in Bihar, despite his nearly 20-year tenure. "People are calling for special status for Bihar, yet Kumar has not acted to restore these mills. His time in office will be remembered for missed opportunities," Kishor said during a press conference.

The remarks were made following an event for the 'Jan Suraaj' campaign, which Kishor launched nearly two years ago and is set to become a political party on October 2.