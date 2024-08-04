Prashant Kishor on upcoming party's agenda: 'Getting rid of Nitish, Lalu'

Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Sunday talked about the preliminary agendas of his upcoming political party, saying his Jan Suraaj outfit will stop migration from Bihar and rid the state of JDU chief Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishore addressed a gathering during the state-level meeting (File photo/ Hindustan Times)

Prashant Kishor has announced that the Jan Suraaj campaign will transform into a political party on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Today, Kishor said that on October 2, around one crore people of Bihar would come together and decide their children's future.

“Prashant Kishor is not forming a political party on October 2. One crore people of Bihar are coming together and forming a party for their children's future by getting rid of Nitish and Lalu and stopping migration. Earlier I used to help parties and leaders on how to win elections, form parties and on campaigning, now I will give suggestions to the people of Bihar,” he said today.

Who is Prashant Kishor?

Prashant Kishor, the founder of political consultancy IPAC, shot to fame for helping the BJP design its poll campaign for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

He also worked for Nitish Kumar in the 2015 assembly polls. Kumar was impressed with his acumen and inducted him into JD(U) in 2018. However, he was expelled two years later.

After the 2021 Bengal assembly polls, Kishor quit political consultancy.

What Prashant Kishor said on Jan Suraaj party's leadership?

Last week, Prashant Kishor promised he would not seek any post in the Jan Suraaj Party.

"Over the next two months 1.5 lakh Jan Suraaj office bearers together with lakhs of participating 'Sansthapak Sadasyas' (founding members) of Jan Suraaj will deliberate, and decide on the key priorities of the party; draft and finalise a party constitution, and finally elect the leader (s) of the party," Kishor said.

"As promised, I will not be seeking any post in the party and will continue with my grassroots outreach for the next many months... And it all began with the prayer chosen by the people here in an online survey!" he added.

With inputs from PTI, ANI