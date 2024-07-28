Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj to evolve into political party on Oct 2 ahead of 2025 Bihar assembly elections

Jan Suraaj Abhiyan, the grassroots campaign spearheaded by political strategist Prashant Kishor, is set to evolve into a formal political party pm October 2. Jan Suraaj convenor and poll strategist Prashant Kishor addresses the party-state level meeting for the Bihar Vidhan Sabha polls, at Bapu Auditorium, in Patna on Sunday.

To lay the groundwork for this transformation, Jan Suraaj has scheduled a series of eight state-level meetings. These meetings, set to convene over the next few weeks, will gather more than 1.5 lakh officials associated with the campaign from across Bihar.

The primary agenda of these meetings will be to finalise the process of forming the new party, including establishing its leadership structure, drafting its constitution, and setting the party's priorities.

For this, a meeting of district- and block-level office bearers was held today in Patna.

Prashant Kishor, known for his strategic acumen in Indian politics, has been the driving force behind Jan Suraaj campaign. Launched with the vision of bringing about transformative change in Bihar, the campaign has focused on engaging with the public at the grassroots level, addressing key issues such as education, healthcare, and employment.

The party's launch date of October 2 holds symbolic significance as it marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a figure synonymous with grassroots activism and political reform.

With the formation of the party, Jan Suraaj aims to contest 2025 assembly elections at a time when chief minister Nitish Kumar is facing massive anti-incumbency and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has been unable to go beyond its tradition Muslim-Yadav vote bank.

Earlier this month, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) issued a circular warning its rank and file against association with the Jan Suraaj campaign.

A screenshot of the letter was shared by Jan Suraaj on its X handle with the remark "the RJD, which claims to be Bihar's strongest political party, has grown jittery over the mere announcement that Jan Suraaj will become a political party".

