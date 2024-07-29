Prashant Kishor's big announcement for Jan Suraj: 'Will not seek...'

Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Monday said he will not seek any post in Jan Suraaj when it becomes a political party. Jan Suraj Chief Prashant Kishore

"After more than two years of padayatra through thousands of villages and small towns of Bihar, we formally started the process of party formation to give a better alternative that would end decades of misery and ensure a better future for the children of Bihar," he said in a post on X.

Prashant Kishor said he will continue to reach out to the people at the grassroots level.

"As promised, I will not be seeking any post in the party and will continue with my grassroots outreach for the next many months... And it all began with the prayer chosen by the people here in an online survey!" he added.

He said his campaign will become a political party on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Over the next two months 1.5 lakh Jan Suraaj office bearers together with lakhs of participating 'Sansthapak Sadasyas' (founding members) of Jan Suraaj will deliberate, and decide on the key priorities of the party; draft and finalise a party constitution, and finally elect the leader (s) of the party," Kishor added.

Prashant Kishor, known for his strategic acumen in Indian politics, has been the driving force behind the Jan Suraaj campaign. Launched with the vision of bringing about transformative change in Bihar, the campaign has focused on engaging with the public at the grassroots level, addressing key issues such as education, healthcare, and employment.

With the formation of the party, Jan Suraaj aims to contest the 2025 assembly elections at a time when chief minister Nitish Kumar is facing massive anti-incumbency and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has been unable to go beyond its traditional Muslim-Yadav vote bank.

