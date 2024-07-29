 Prashant Kishor's big announcement for Jan Suraj: 'Will not seek...' | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Prashant Kishor's big announcement for Jan Suraj: 'Will not seek...'

ByHT News Desk
Jul 29, 2024 06:43 PM IST

Prashant Kishor said he will continue to reach out to the people at the grassroots level.

Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Monday said he will not seek any post in Jan Suraaj when it becomes a political party.

Jan Suraj Chief Prashant Kishore
Jan Suraj Chief Prashant Kishore

"After more than two years of padayatra through thousands of villages and small towns of Bihar, we formally started the process of party formation to give a better alternative that would end decades of misery and ensure a better future for the children of Bihar," he said in a post on X.

Prashant Kishor said he will continue to reach out to the people at the grassroots level.

"As promised, I will not be seeking any post in the party and will continue with my grassroots outreach for the next many months... And it all began with the prayer chosen by the people here in an online survey!" he added.

He said his campaign will become a political party on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Also read: Prashant Kishor jabs critics over Lok Sabha poll prediction: ‘Keep plenty of water handy on June 4’

"Over the next two months 1.5 lakh Jan Suraaj office bearers together with lakhs of participating 'Sansthapak Sadasyas' (founding members) of Jan Suraaj will deliberate, and decide on the key priorities of the party; draft and finalise a party constitution, and finally elect the leader (s) of the party," Kishor added.

Prashant Kishor, known for his strategic acumen in Indian politics, has been the driving force behind the Jan Suraaj campaign. Launched with the vision of bringing about transformative change in Bihar, the campaign has focused on engaging with the public at the grassroots level, addressing key issues such as education, healthcare, and employment.

With the formation of the party, Jan Suraaj aims to contest the 2025 assembly elections at a time when chief minister Nitish Kumar is facing massive anti-incumbency and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has been unable to go beyond its traditional Muslim-Yadav vote bank.

With inputs from PTI

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Prashant Kishor's big announcement for Jan Suraj: 'Will not seek...'
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On