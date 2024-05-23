Prashant Kishor jabs critics over Lok Sabha poll prediction: ‘Keep plenty of water handy on June 4’

Poll strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Thursday hit back at his detractors for criticising his assessment of the impending Lok Sabha election results, saying they “must keep plenty of water handy” on June 4, the day of counting. Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi, Friday, April 5, 2024.

“Drinking water is good as it keeps both mind and body hydrated. Those who are RATTLED with my assessment of outcome of this election must keep plenty of water handy on June 4th,” Prashant Kishor posted on X after a clip of his interview with The Wire's Karan Thapar was shared widely on social media.

“PS: Remember, 02nd May, 2021 and #West Bengal!!” he added, apparently referring to the assembly election results in West Bengal which he had predicted accurately.

In the viral clip, Prashant Kishor can be seen involved in a heated argument with Karan Thapar when the former political consultant was asked how convinced was he about his poll assessment, given his earlier prediction of an “impending rout” Himachal Pradesh assembly elections proved wrong.

Kishor has been asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to repeat or even surpass its tally from the 2019 general elections.

When asked how many seats he expects BJP to win, Kishor said, "With whatever observation and experience I have in this domain, I do not see BJP's number going down materially from where it was in 2019."

“More or less the number which they had in 2019 I see a repeat of that or maybe it will get even better.'”

Kishor also claimed that the Congress party can't reach the three figures mark in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Where they will be I do not know but I do not see Congress getting 100. Because if Congress is getting 100 then BJP is not getting 300, as simple as this.”

Asked if he can specify the number of seats Congress would be winning, Kishor quipped, “I don't know. There is not bottom to the pit.”