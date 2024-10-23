Kolkata metro services hit after man jumps in front of running train

Kolkata metro rail services have been hit after a person allegedly jumped before a running train at Chandni Chowk station. Services in the north-south corridor have been affected, reports PTI. Efforts are on to recover the man from under the train.

Metro services were affected in the north-south corridor from 10.54 am owing to the incident, the report said.

Truncated services were being run till Maidan station in the south and up to Girish Park in the north.

Kolkata metro a hit during Durga Puja

During the six days of Durga Puja, over 50 lakh people traveled on the Kolkata Metro, according to a statement. This represented a slight increase of 1.77% compared to last year.

On the Blue Line, between Dakshineswar and New Garia, 4.42 million passengers used the service from October 7 to October 12. Meanwhile, the Green Line 2, connecting Howrah Maidan to Esplanade, saw 379,000 travelers, and Green Line 1, from Sector 5 to Sealdah, recorded 253,000 passengers.

The Dum Dum metro station in the city's northern area had the highest footfall, with 443,000 visitors, followed by Kalighat with 361,000 and Sovabazar-Sutanuti with 311,000.

To accommodate the festive surge, the Kolkata Metro extended its service hours and operated special services across both corridors during this busy period.

Kolkata tram: End of an era

Kolkata's tram system is a cherished part of the City of Joy's cultural heritage. With a history spanning 150 years, this tram service has been a significant element of Kolkata’s identity since its inception in 1873. However, the West Bengal government has made the decision to discontinue most of the tram services, leaving only one route operational.

Kolkata was unique in India for still having trams running. The government’s choice to end this legacy service stems from the difficulties posed by vehicular traffic. Sharing the road with other vehicles has led to congestion and traffic jams, particularly during peak hours.

All tram routes will be discontinued except for one: the charming ride from Esplanade to Maidaan will continue as a nostalgic joyride. This picturesque stretch offers stunning views of the Victoria Memorial and lush greenery, with children often seen playing cricket and football in the Maidan. The serene landscape is truly a delight for the senses.