150-year-old Kolkata tram service to be discontinued, only functional in Maidan-Esplanade route for heritage joyride

Kolkata's tram is a cultural heritage of the City of Joy. The 150-year-old tram service is a legacy and a major part of Kolkata’s history. The tram has been a constant in Kolkata’s landscape ever since 1873. Now, the West Bengal government has decided to stop the tram service. However, only one route will remain operational. Kolkata tram is nostalgic and a part of Kolkata's cultural heritage.(Pinterest/@snehalatamitra)

Reason for the discontinuation

Kolkata was the only city in the country that had the tram still in operation. The West Bengal government decided to discontinue the legacy tram service due to difficulties with vehicular traffic. It was challenging for vehicles and trams to share the same road, contributing to congestion and traffic jams, especially during peak hours.

Heritage route

All the tram routes are being terminated, except for one. The route from Esplanade to Maidaan will still be operational as a joyride to experience the nostalgic tram again. The stretch is picturesque, with stunning views of Victoria Memorial and sprawling, lush greenery. The scenery is beautiful with young kids playing cricket and football in the Maidan. The greenery is a sight to behold, soothing and serene.

Despite being the end of an entire era, you can still sit on the wooden benches and revel in the gentle sway of the tram as it moves forward. The characteristic white-blue colours of the tram cars strike a chord in the Bengali heart, as this mode of transportation became an indispensable part of the Bengali identity.

The rhythmic pattern of the tram wheels almost feels like the city’s heartbeat, poetic and calming. Will you take one last ride?

