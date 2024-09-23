Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Mykonos getaway will spark your wanderlust: Top must-visit places on this Greek island

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are enjoying a fabulous holiday in Greece with their twin boys! The Jawan star is keeping her Insta family in the loop with adorable glimpses of their dreamy vacation. She recently posted a heartwarming pic with her son, captioning it, "My heart." In the shot, she's looking effortlessly stylish in a casual mini dress, sharing some precious moments with her son by the pool. Her holiday diaries are all about relaxing poolside, soaking in breathtaking scenery, and enjoying quality family time. (Also read: Nayanthara promotes hibiscus tea as a cure-all for diabetes, acne and more but doctor advises caution ) If you’re looking for travel inspiration, check out these must-visit spots in Mykonos.(Instagram/@nayanthara)

Nayanthara's vacation diaries are bound to inspire you to plan your own getaway! If you're thinking of visiting Mykonos, we've got you covered. Here are some must-visit destinations to add to your itinerary for the ultimate island experience.

Mykonos Windmills

One of the most iconic sights on the island is the Mykonos Windmills, perched on a hill at the edge of Mykonos Town. The walk-up offers stunning panoramic views of Mykonos Town, perfect for your Instagram feed. These windmills are a nod to history, dating back to a time when wind power was used to grind grain for the locals. This area was once called Alefkandra, which means "whitening," as it was the spot where residents hung their laundry to dry.

Paraportiani Church

The Cycladic islands of Greece are dotted with chapels and churches. On Mykonos island alone, there are 365 whitewashed churches—one for each day of the year. But Paraportiani is the most well-known. Its architecture is to credit for such. The four chapels that make up the unusual structure were constructed at separate periods in history. Seeing the variety of structures covered in white paint is breathtaking.

Little Venice

Little Venice is one of the most picturesque spots in Mykonos, with whitewashed buildings perched right above the sea. The sunset views are absolutely breathtaking, so grab a sea-facing spot at a cocktail bar to fully enjoy them. Built in the sixteenth century, this charming area reflects a simpler time on the island, adding to its unique appeal.

Cavo Paradiso

Mykonos definitely lives up to its glamorous party reputation, and this open-air venue is perfect for those early morning vibes. Whether you're in the mood for a dive bar, Greek music, cocktails, or dancing on the beach (or tables!), Cavo Paradiso has it all. Open on Saturdays and Tuesdays, the party kicks off at 11 PM and goes until dawn, featuring big names like Steve Aoki and Armin van Buuren.

Delos

Looking for an adventure? Take a short trip to Delos, one of Greece's fascinating archaeological sites. This sacred island, the mythical birthplace of Apollo, is home to ancient ruins like temples and theatres. Explore the impressive remnants of this once-thriving city and check out the museum featuring stunning mosaics and artefacts.