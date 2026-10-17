Kolkata pandal stampede: Mamata Banerjee expresses 'shock and grief', TMC alleges poor crowd management

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock on Saturday over a tragic Kolkata stampede in which at least 17 people lost their lives. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged poor crowd management and a lack of police presence after the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity puja pandal.

Footwear lies scattered outside a Durga Puja pandal after the exit gate collapsed due to heavy crowd pressure, leading to a stampede-like situation, in Kolkata on Saturday. (PTI)

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The TMC, in a post on X, following the tragic incident, wrote, "No police, no civic volunteers, no ambulances, no crowd management! This is what local residents are stating in the wake of the tragic stampede at Chorebagan Puja Pandal."

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Follow live updates on the Kolkata stampede here.

Deep Dive What happened at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata? A stampede occurred at the pandal’s exit gate at around 7:40 pm on Saturday, leaving at least 18 people dead and several injured. The injured were taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, and the pandal was closed to visitors. What led to the stampede at the Kolkata puja pandal? Police said heavy crowds and rainfall contributed to the incident. An official cited in a report said people waiting outside rushed forward when it began raining, while eyewitnesses also described a swelling crowd. What did Mamata Banerjee and the TMC say about the Kolkata stampede? Banerjee expressed shock and grief and wished for the injured to recover quickly. The TMC alleged poor crowd management and little police presence, and called on the authorities to answer for the reported lapses.

Targeting the ruling BJP and the police, the party said, "@KolkataPolice and the @BJP4Bengal administration must answer for these grave lapses. Public safety cannot be treated so casually. As the death toll rises, who will take responsibility? Will @SuvenduWB accept accountability and resign?"

"On the very day @AmitShah arrives, Bengal is confronted with this heartbreaking tragedy. Shameful state of affairs," it added.

Also Read | 17 dead after stampede at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal; CM Suvendu Adhikari reaches hospital

'Little to no police presence to control the crowd': TMC

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{{^usCountry}} In another X post, the TMC stated that eyewitnesses and local residents reported little to no police presence for crowd control at the Chorebagan Puja Pandal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another X post, the TMC stated that eyewitnesses and local residents reported little to no police presence for crowd control at the Chorebagan Puja Pandal. {{/usCountry}}

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It said, "@KolkataPolice, WHERE WAS THE SECURITY AND EMERGENCY RESPONSE WHEN PEOPLE NEEDED YOU MOST?"

"Eyewitnesses and local residents allege that there was little to no police presence to control the crowd at Chorebagan Puja Pandal. In the aftermath of the stampede, it was ordinary citizens who stepped in to rescue the injured, the party added.

It further said, "How many more lives must be put at risk before the @BJP4Bengal administration answers for these failures? Why does public safety take a back seat while VIP arrangements receive priority?"

Mamata Banerjee expresses shock

Former West Bengal CM Banerjee posted on X wishing a speedy recovery of the injured individuals in the stampede.

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The TMC chief said, "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chore Bagan Puja Pandal."

"I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time," she added.

Also Read | 'Swelling crowd, situation worsened by rain': What we know so far about Kolkata pandal stampede

What happened?

The incident occurred at around 7:40 pm, and the pandal has now been closed to visitors, news agency ANI reported, citing Kolkata Police.

"Today at around 7:40 pm, a stampede occurred at the exit gate of Sarada Park (Chor Bagan) Puja Pandal, under Girish Park Police Station, due to heavy crowds of pandal hoppers amid rainfall. The Puja Pandal has now been closed to visitors. All injured persons were rescued and shifted to MCH for treatment," the police said.

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