Kolkata rape-murder case: BJP to hold 'Kalighat Cholo' march on September 25

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be organising a "Kalighat Cholo" march on September 25 in demand of justice for the rape and murder of the victim at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Hundreds of juniors doctors under West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front (WBJDF) banner marched towards Swasthya Bhavan demanding justice for the rape-murder victim at RG Kar Hospital (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

Union Minister and BJP leader Sukanta Majumder stated on Monday that the BJP workers will be organising protests on street corners from September 18 and that they will be conducting a 'Kalighat Cholo' march near Hazra More near the CM's residence on September 25.

"From September 18, the BJP will organise street corners, which will go up to October 1. Along with that, on September 25, we will organise a 'Kalighat Cholo' near Hazra More near CM's residence. On September 23, our BJP Mahila Morcha will take a broom and Ganga jal to clean some selected impure police stations," Majumder said.

The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, also said that they will be organising the march on September 25 near the CM's residence near Hazra More in Kalighat in demand for the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

This came following the administrative lapses by the state government and their alleged attempts to tamper with the evidence while investigating the rape and murder case of a 2nd-year postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

"On September 25, 'Kolkata Cholo March' will be organised in Hazra More near the Chief Minister's residence to demand her resignation. Around 25000 to 30000 BJP workers will take part in the march," Adhikari said.

Adhikar said that they have two demands of their own following this incident. One of which was the demand for capital punishment of the people involved in the incident of August 9 and also the arrest of the police and administration for tampering with the evidence in the case and the second demand was the resignation of Mamata Banerjee from the CM's post.

"We have two demands. First is the demand for capital punishment for the people who are involved in the incident of August 9 and the arrest of the police and administration for tampering with the evidence. Finally, for all the scams, safety concerns pertaining to women and the misuse of law and order in the state, Mamata should step down. This is our demand," he added.

Meanwhile, the junior doctors from the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital held a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence in Kalighat to put forward their "five-point demands," amid the protests against the rape and murder of the trainee doctor on August 9. The junior doctors were accompanied by two stenographers to assist in the meeting.

Earlier today, the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front and Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) held a press conference in Delhi and laid down their demands, including the removal of the Kolkata Commissioner of Police as well as the replacement of all the senior officials in the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Mamata Government.

Amid the ongoing protest against the rape and murder of the second-year postgraduate trainee doctor, the front noted down five-point demands, which include the call for justice for the victim "Abhaya" and to expedite the investigation process in the case.

They also demanded the removal of the Director of Medical Education (DME), the Director of Health Services (DHS), and the Health Secretary from the Department of Health and Family Welfare of the West Bengal Government.

"Removal of the DME, DHS, and Health Secretary as their signatures are present in the order for construction work in the immediate auspices of the crime scene, when it should have been completely cordoned off. We also think that they are responsible for the enormous corruption in the healthcare system for which Sandip Ghosh was also arrested. Recently, the CBI has arrested him in relation to the rape and murder case of Abhaya, thus reaffirming his active involvement in the heinous crime," they stated in their demands.

The front called for "action against incompetent and complacent police authorities" and demanded the removal of Kolkata Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal as well as the Deputy Commissioner of Police of North and Central for administrative failure and alleged evidence tampering.

"Removal of Vineet Goyal, Commissioner of Kolkata Police for his administrative failure and evidence tampering, disciplinary action against DC North for his incompetence and offering money to the victim's parents and DC Central for trying to hide the identity of a suspected person present inside the crime scene. OC of Tala Police Station has been recently arrested by CBI in connection to the Abhaya rape and murder case, eroding our trust in the entire law enforcement agency of our state," the junior doctors said.

In other demands, they called for legal status for all Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) bodies in every medical college, to conduct student union elections and dissolution of non-elected student units.