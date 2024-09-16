Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Police officer arrested for delay in FIR lauded by senior for ‘transparent’ probe

Abhijit Mondal, the officer-in-charge arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case, had conducted a ‘transparent’ probe of the matter, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said on Monday. Kolkata: CBI officials take Tala Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abhijit Mondal (L) to produce him in a court after his arrest in connection with the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital incident at CGO Complex, in Kolkata, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (PTI Photo)

The CBI arrested Mondal on Saturday along with Sandip Ghosh, RG Kar's ex-principal, who was already in the central agency's custody over alleged financial irregularities at the facility.

They are accused of delaying the First Investigation Report (FIR) ‘by at least 14 hours’ in the suspected rape and murder of a trainee doctor, and other related offences.

“We met the family of Abhijit Mondal. We spoke with his wife and informed her that the police department stands by them like a family and will provide all the support,” V Solomon Nesakumar, Additional Commissioner of Kolkata Police, told reporters, according to PTI.

“Personally, I believe he is not guilty. Whatever he did, he had good intentions. He reached the spot in minimal time, conducted a transparent investigation, and acted in the interest of justice,” the Additional Commissioner stated.

The trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on August 9 at RG Kar, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Tala police station, headed by Mondal.

On Sunday, a court sent Ghosh and Mondal to the custody of the CBI till September 17. The agency is probing both cases related to RG Kar – the rape-murder and financial irregularities – on directions of the Calcutta high court, which lambasted Kolkata Police over its investigation.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will resume its suo motu hearing in the matter. The CBI will submit a fresh status report of its investigation of the case.