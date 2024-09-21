Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI questions doctor part of ‘North Bengal lobby’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday began questioning another doctor, allegedly close to Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in connection with the August 9 rape and murder of a junior doctor at the facility. Kolkata: CBI officials take Ex-RG Kar College principal Sandip Ghosh, in blue shirt, to the court, in Kolkata, Tuesday. Sept. 10 ,2024. Ghosh was arrested by the CBI in connection with financial irregularities. (PTI Photo)

Dr Birupaksha Biswas, recently transferred by the West Bengal government from Burdwan Medical College and Hospital to Kakdwip Hospital in the South 24 Parganas district, appeared before CBI officers at the agency's CGO Complex office in the Salt Lake area of Kolkata, the state capital, PTI reported.

“He is being questioned about his presence at the RG Kar Hospital on August 9 despite having no engagement,” a CBI officer said.

“Also, Biswas is part of a so-called North Bengal lobby operational in medical colleges of the state,” the officer added.

As claimed by medics, the 'North Bengal lobby' is a group of doctors and officials who ‘threatened students’ at government-run medical establishments in the state.

Biswas and two other doctors – Avik De and Ranjit Saha – have been named in an FIR for ‘threatening students at various medical colleges and hospitals across West Bengal.’

The three have been booked under Section 351 (assault as making a gesture or preparation causing someone to believe that they are about to be subjected to criminal force) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the new penal code.

Ghosh, who was removed from his position at RG Kar and later suspended, is being probed by CBI for his role in alleged financial irregularities at the institute, and, separately, for having delayed the FIR in the rape-murder case by ‘at least 14 hours.’

Additionally, he is suspected to be part of a ‘conspiracy’ hatched to destroy evidence in the case.