Kolkata rape-murder case: IMA calls for ‘airport-level’ security in hospitals, seeks PM Modi’s intervention

In the wake of the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata hospital, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday sought “benign intervention” from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the enactment of a central law to prevent violence against healthcare personnel. Doctors demonstrating in protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Ruban Hospital in Patna, Bihar, India, Saturday,17, 2024. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

“The incident at R G Kar Medical College has shocked the nation and exposed the vulnerabilities within our healthcare system. Doctors, especially women, face significant risks, and it is imperative that authorities ensure their safety,” the IMA said in its letter to the prime minister.

The association, which is observing a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency services from 6 am on Saturday, put forward its five demands, including declaring hospitals as safe zones, with security measures on par with those at airports.

"Security protocols at hospitals should be no less than at airports. Declaring hospitals as safe zones with mandatory security entitlements is the first step. CCTV cameras, deployment of security personnel and the protocols can follow," the IMA said.

The letter also pointed to the harsh working conditions faced by resident doctors as the victim, who was on a 36-hour duty shift, lacked access to safe rest areas.

“The 36 hours duty shift that the victim was in and the lack of safe spaces to rest and adequate rest rooms warrant thorough overhaul of the working and living conditions of the resident doctors,” it said.

The association demanded a meticulous investigation into the crime and appropriate compensation for the victim's family.

Medical services disrupted

The doctors across India are staging a 24-hour strike, withdrawing non-essential services in protest. The strike has disrupted outpatient services, elective surgeries, and inpatient care at major hospitals nationwide, as healthcare workers unite in their call for justice and safer working conditions.

The Union health ministry acknowledged the gravity of the situation and announced the formation of a committee to propose safety measures for healthcare professionals. The ministry also urged doctors to resume their duties, citing the increasing number of dengue and malaria cases across the country. The IMA said it will review the ministry's assurances before deciding on further action.