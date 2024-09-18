Kolkata rape-murder: CBI points to lapse, says Sanjay Roy's clothes not seized for 2 days after crime

Kolkata's Tala police didn't seize RG Kar hospital rape-murder accused Sanjay Roy's clothes for two days despite his role in the crime becoming apparent on August 10, CBI officials said on Wednesday. Sanjay Roy, the accused in the Kolkata rape-murder case. (File Photo)

A trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside the hospital. She had been sleeping inside the seminar hall of the facility when she was attacked. Sanjay Roy was seen entering the seminar hall in CCTV footage.

The officials told PTI that Sanjay Roy's role in the crime had emerged the next day but Tala Police caused an "unnecessary delay of two days" in seizing his clothes and other belongings. It could have resulted in strong evidence against him, the officials added.

CBI took over the probe on August 14, five days after the crime took place. They last week arrested the ex-principal of the hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and the station in-charge of Tala Police, Abhijit Mondal, for allegedly tampering with evidence.

The officials claimed they were found to be evasive in their responses.

CBI officials accused them of having "malafide intentions". They said the duo tried to vitiate the evidence in the case.

The agency is probing a possible criminal conspiracy between Roy, Ghosh and Mondal.

The agency plans to examine all phone calls between them to reveal the possibility of the criminal conspiracy.

They are also planning to confront the duo with the CCTV footage from the Tala police station, the scene of the crime, and the medical college, reported PTI.

Officials said the duo ensured that the cremation of the body took place in haste even though the family of the victim demanded a second autopsy.

The agency said Ghosh remained "willfully absent" from the crime scene.

The woman's body had 25 internal and external injuries, her autopsy revealed.

With inputs from PTI