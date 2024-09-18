'Daughter would have been alive had...': Kolkata victim's father accuses Mamata Banerjee of inaction

The father of the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered inside Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has said his daughter would have been alive had West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee taken action against the ex-principal, Sandip Ghosh, in 2021. Kolkata: Junior doctors continue their 'dharna' against the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder incident.(PTI)

He called doctors protesting against the grisly murder "his children".

"CBI is doing its job, we cannot say anything about this (investigation)... Whoever is connected to this murder in some way or those who are involved in tampering with evidence, are all under investigation... They are sitting in protest (protesting junior doctors) with pain, they are like my children, we feel pain seeing them... The day the accused will be punished will be our victory... In the year 2021 also, many allegations were levelled against former principal Sandeep Ghosh; if the Chief Minister had taken action against Sandeep Ghosh then, today my daughter would have been alive," the victim's father told the media, according to ANI.

The woman was found dead inside the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. She had gone to the room to rest amid her taxing work schedule.

Per her autopsy report, 25 internal and external injuries to her body revealed sexual assault and torture.

The agency accused Sandip Ghosh of being part of a nexus with a police officer. It told a court that he deliberately delayed the filing of a murder FIR in the case. He is also accused of trying to pass off the murder as a suicide.

According to the victim's family, at the behest of Sandip Ghosh, hospital authorities made them wait over three hours before showing them the body.

The murder FIR was registered 14 hours after the crime was detected.

Sandip Ghosh is also accused of being involved in corrupt practices at the hospital, including selling unclaimed corpses.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government on Tuesday accepted the protesting doctors' demand to shunt the Kolkata police commissioner. IPS officer Manoj Kumar Verma has been appointed as the new Kolkata police chief.

The decision was taken after a meeting of a delegation of the doctors and chief minister Mamata Banerjee. However, they have not yet called off their strike.