RG Kar rape-murder: CBI found Sandip Ghosh's polygraph responses 'deceptive'

The replies of RG Kar Medical College's former principal, Sandip Ghosh, were found to be deceptive during the polygraph test and layered voice analysis, CBI officials have revealed. Former principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital Sandip Ghosh being taken to Alipur CBI Court in Kolkata on September 3. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)

The CBI, which has been probing the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in the hospital on August 9, has alleged that Sandip Ghosh had received the information about the crime at 9.58 am but he didn't make the police complaint immediately. He made a vague complaint later, the officials added, per PTI.

He also introduced what the officers called a new theory of suicide.

"He did not try to get an FIR lodged immediately. Rather a new theory of suicide was introduced which is not possible as per external injury visible on the body of the victim that was undressed at the lower part," the CBI has alleged.

The probe agency has alleged that Ghosh got in touch with Tala Police Station's Officer In Charge (OC) Abhijit Mondal at 10.03 am. The case of unnatural death was registered at 11.30 am.

Mondal, who has also been arrested by CBI in connection with the case, received information about the incident at 10.03 am on August 9 but did not reach the scene of the crime immediately.

The general diary entry 542 mentioned that the body of the PG trainee of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was found lying in an "unconscious state" in the seminar room of chest medicine, whereas the body was already examined by a doctor who had found the victim dead.

The agency said the general diary entry was allegedly made "in conspiracy with hospital authorities and other unknown persons", intentionally mentioning wrong details.

Also read: Kolkata rape-murder: Why CBI arrested ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh again

The agency said Mondal's delay in the filing of the FIR and failure to protect the crime scene caused damage to vital evidence.

He tried to protect the accused Sanjay Roy and others who had unauthorised access to the scene of the crime.

The woman was found raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of the hospital. She had gone to rest in the room. Her body was found in the hall by a doctor.

Also read: Kolkata murder case: RG Kar's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, Tala police station SHO sent to CBI custody till Sept 17

Sanjay Roy, a police volunteer, was arrested the next day based on CCTV footage. He was seen entering the room at 4.03 am.

PTI reported that a report from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), New Delhi, said his version was found to be "deceptive on certain important issues".

Sandip Ghosh and Mondal were arrested on Saturday. Ghosh was already in CBI's custody in the financial irregularities case.

With inputs from PTI, ANI