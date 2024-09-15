Kolkata murder case: RG Kar's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, Tala police station SHO sent to CBI custody till Sept 17

A local court in Kolkata on Sunday sent former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh and a police officer to CBI custody till September 17 in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor on August 9. Former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's principal Sandip Ghosh was arrested by the CBI on Saturday.

Ghosh and Tala police station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal were arrested by the central agency on Saturday for alleged delay in FIR registration and missing evidence in the case. The ex-principal was earlier arrested by the CBI over allegations of financial irregularities.



“We have got their custody for three days till September 17. Now, both will be questioned together. The duo has played vital roles in the RG Kar case,” a CBI officer told PTI.



CBI's charges against Ghosh, Tala SHO

The CBI added charges of evidence tampering against Ghosh, who was sent on leave by the Calcutta high court after resigning from the post of principal of the medical college.

On the other hand, Abhijit Mondal faces charges of evidence tampering, delaying registration of FIR and other related evidence.

According to a PTI report, the CBI told court that there could be a “ bigger conpsiracy” and that both the accused played some “vital roles” in the crime. The agency alleged that both Ghosh and Mondal were in touch with each other, and the former directed the cop on how to proceed with the murder case.

Mondal was informed about the death of the doctor around 10 am on August 9, but the FIR was lodged around 11 pm, the CBI said in the court.



Mondal was arrested after he "failed to provide satisfying answers" during questioning by the CBI officers on Saturday.



The body of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was found in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College Hospital on August 9. To date, three persons have been arrested in connection with the rape-murder case.