Kolkata rape-murder: CBI says SHO Abhijit Mondol arrived ‘unusually’ late at crime scene

The CBI told a court in Sealdah that there could be a bigger conspiracy behind the rape and murder of a doctor inside Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The agency said the ex-principal of the college, Dr Sandip Ghosh, and Tala police station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondol could have played a vital role in the alleged plot. Kolkata: Medics take part in a protest march to Swasthya Bhavan over the sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor.(PTI)

Seeking their custody, the agency told the court that the duo was in touch with each other after the crime and Ghosh instructed the policeman on how to proceed with the rape-murder investigation.

Sandip Ghosh and the policemen were arrested last week by the CBI. On Sunday, the court sent them to CBI's custody till September 17.

The agency said it wanted to interrogate them face-to-face. It said both Bengal government officials had tried to "downplay the incident".

The agency claimed Abhijit Mondol took an “unusually long time to arrive at the scene of the crime". It claimed the crime scene was just a five-minute drive away, reported The Indian Express.

The agency said that the police officer was informed about the crime at 10.03 am but he arrived at the crime scene at 11 am.

"We have got their custody for three days till September 17. Now, both will be questioned together. The duo played vital roles in the RG Kar case," an officer said.

The woman was found raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of the hospital. She had gone there to rest amid her grueling 36-hour-long shift.

A civic volunteer named Sanjay Roy has been arrested in connection with the crime.

Sandip Ghosh is under the scanner for allegedly delaying the filing of the FIR and attempting to pass off the murder as a suicide.

With inputs from PTI, ANI