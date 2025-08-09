Korean woman accuses Gurugram mall authorities of harassment: ‘Disconnected electricity, water supply'

A South Korean woman has accused the management of the Global Foyer Mall in Gurugram's Golf Course Road of harassment by cutter supply of water and electricity to her restaurant, PTI reported on Saturday, citing officials. She also filed a complaint regarding the mall management at the Sushant Lok Police Station.(HT Photo/Vipin Kumar)

Hyang Lee posted a video on social media on Friday to share her side of the story, prompting the police to intervene.

In the video, Lee alleged that despite paying rent and maintenance charges, the mall authorities repeatedly cut off the water and electricity connections to her restaurant “MISO”.

“I have been running my restaurant legally for 14 years, complying with all Indian laws and licenses. For the past three years, the mall management and builder have been harassing me by illegally disconnecting essential services,” Lee said in the video, according to PTI. “If no action is taken, I'll be forced to return to my country with a bitter experience.”

She also wrote to the South Korean Embassy, claiming the mall management want her to vacate the leased premises.

Gurugram Police issues statement

In a statement, the Gurugram Police said a meeting was held between both the parties at the police station on Friday, where it was revealed that she has been running the restaurant at the mall for around 14 years, according to PTI.

According to the police, the mall management had issued Lee a notice demanding ₹9 lakh in damages, alleging that water leakage from her restaurant caused damage to the mall building.

However, Lee did not pay this amount, resulting in a dispute over the utility cut-offs.

"The dispute regarding electricity and water was resolved in the last meeting, but a meeting is scheduled for Monday to address the remaining ₹9 lakh dispute. This meeting will take place in the presence of the legal teams for both parties," a spokesperson for the Gurugram Police said.