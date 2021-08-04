Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Krishna river dispute: Andhra declines mediation, CJI recuses himself
india news

Krishna river dispute: Andhra declines mediation, CJI recuses himself

Heading the bench that also included justice Surya Kant, the CJI said that the petition moved by the Andhra government will now be listed before some other bench.
By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 12:36 AM IST
CJI Ramana, who was born in the undivided state of Andhra Pradesh, clarified that he would not adjudicate upon the legal issues involved in the matter. (PTI File)

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Wednesday recused himself from hearing a dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on sharing Krishna river water for drinking and irrigation after the former pressed for legal adjudication instead of mediation.

Heading the bench that also included justice Surya Kant, the CJI said that the petition moved by the Andhra government will now be listed before some other bench.

On Monday, CJI Ramana, who was born in the undivided state of Andhra Pradesh, clarified that he would not adjudicate upon the legal issues involved in the matter but if the states were forthcoming on settling the dispute through talks, the bench could assist the mediation process.

“I belong to both the states. I don’t want to hear this matter legally. But if the matter can be settled in mediation, please do that. Otherwise, we will have to send this matter to another bench,” Justice Ramana said then. To this, senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the AP government, replied that he would have to speak to the competent authorities in the state government since it was a “political matter”.

On Wednesday, advocate G Umapathy appeared for the Andhra government and informed the bench that the petition will have to be adjudicated by the court, indicating mediation was not the way forward.

“We cannot force you if you don’t want mediation,” responded the CJI.

At this, solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the Union government, said that the Centre has no objection to the CJI hearing the matter. But justice Ramana declined: “They don’t want mediation. How can I hear it? Let it go to another bench.”

The Andhra government, in its petition, has complained that Telangana was refusing to follow decisions taken in the apex council constituted under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, and directions of the Krishna River Management Board and those of the Centre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
krishna river andhra pradesh news cji
TRENDING NEWS

Cat interrupts baseball game at Yankee stadium. Watch hilarious clip

Bear opens car door in California, takes a look inside. Watch

Witty to sarcastic: Twitter’s ‘Imagine studying’ trend posts make people chuckle

Dad catches daughter stealing snacks. Her reaction is absolutely hilarious
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP