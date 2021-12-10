Kritika Rawat, Tarini Rawat: Know all about CDS Bipin Rawat's daughters, family

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were laid to rest on Friday at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi. Their two daughters Kritika Rawat and Tarini Rawat performed the last rites of their parents.

Not much is known about Bipin Rawat's daughters. Kritika is the eldest daughter who is married and has a son. The grandkid was also snapped at their house paying last respect to his grandparents. Younger daughter Kritika Rawat is an advocate and used to stay with the parents in Delhi.

General Bipin Rawat wanted to visit wife's ancestral home next year, says kin

While Bipin Rawat was a native of Uttarakhand, his wife Madhulika Rawat was from Madhya Pradesh. Both of them maintained a strong connection with their native places. Bipin Rawat had visited his native village Saina in 2018 and told his uncle that he wanted to build a house and settle there.

As recalled by his uncle Bharat Singh Rawat, Bipin Rawat called him about a month ago and asked about the road connectivity to the village.

Bipin Rawat's maternal village is in Uttarkashi which he had last visited in 2019. Relatives from his maternal side too were aware that Bipin Rawat wanted to settle in Uttarakhand.

CDS Bipin Rawat cremated with full military honours, daughters perform last rites

Bipin Rawat and Madhulika Rawat got married in 1986 when Bipin rawat was a captain in the Army.

Bipin Rawat was in close touch with his in-laws as his brother-in-law Yashwardhan Singh recalled a conversation where Bipin Rawat promised to visit Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol in January next year. He had plans to set up a sainik school in the district.

As Bipin Rawat and Madhulika Rawat were laid to rest on Friday, Madhulika's brother said they will pick the ashes early morning tomorrow and head to Haridwar where the ashes will be immersed in the holy Ganga. "Both Gen Rawat and my sister were cremated on a common pyre. We will pick the ashes early morning tomorrow in a 'kalash' and then head to Haridwar where the ashes will be immersed in holy Ganga and some rituals will be performed," said Gen Rawat's brother-in-law Yashwardhan Singh told PTI.

(With agency inputs)