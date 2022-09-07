K’taka minister meets IT firm delegates, assures of solution in Mahadevpura

Karnataka minister CN Aswatthanarayan on Wednesday met representatives of several IT companies and assured that a permanent solution will be devised by the next monsoon season for the problem of the Mahadevpura zone. The region was inundated by floods caused by undetected rains.

He held a meeting at Vidhan Souda with the representatives of IT companies in the Mahadevpura area, which has been affected by continuous rains. Nasscom representatives were also present during the meeting. “Let’s save the Bengaluru brand together. This should not be discredited. A virtual meeting will be held every month from now on to listen to the problems of businessmen,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, head of IT Vision Group Chris Gopalakrishnan said, “Bengaluru brand is not going anywhere. Any city will come to a standstill when such heavy rains come. More than 80% of the city is untouched. The damage done in Mahadevpur is unexpected. IT companies should not be alarmed by this. The government is always with you.”

Answering a question about businessman Mohandas Pai’s scathing tweets about the city’s problems, Ashwathtanarayana said, “He has also contributed in taking Bengaluru to this level. He has made many good tweets about this city. It is not right to forget that and discuss the current tweets. He is concerned about the city. We have to understand ter concerns properly,” he said.

During the meeting, BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath gave a presentation on the problems faced by the city and highlighted the initiatives taken by the government to solve them.