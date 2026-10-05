Kuki Man found dead after alleged abduction by armed group in Manipur's Kangpokpi district

A 76-year-old man from Manipur's Kangpokpi district was found dead on Sunday after being reportedly abducted by an unknown armed group from a nearby paddy field on Saturday, officials confirmed.

The police are conducting an investigation and have yet to establish who is involved in the crime. (ANI/ Representational)

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The deceased has been identified as one Hemjang Haokip (76), and he was reportedly captured by some unknown armed miscreants from a paddy field. While a hut where he used to stay at the paddy field was set ablaze by the miscreants.

According to a statement issued by Khunkho Kuki Village Authority, Hemjang Haokip was allegedly taken by cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Issac Muivah (NSCN-IM) faction (a Naga armed group) from his field hut in Khunkho Kuki village. Subsequently, a hut where he usually stayed in the paddy field was also set on fire.

Since the hut was set on fire, Haokip had been missing, and the village authority, along with other Kuki civil bodies, have been demanding his safe release.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Kuki Youth Organisation (KYO), Leimakhong (a Kuki body), in a statement, also claimed that Haokip was reportedly abducted by unknown armed miscreants suspected to be cadres of NSCN-IM at around 3pm on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Kuki Youth Organisation (KYO), Leimakhong (a Kuki body), in a statement, also claimed that Haokip was reportedly abducted by unknown armed miscreants suspected to be cadres of NSCN-IM at around 3pm on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

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"It has further been reported that the small temporary field hut belonging to him was burned down following the incident. The abduction attributed to armed personnel belonging to NSCN-IM, KYO regards this incident as a grave attack against an innocent civilian and an unacceptable threat to the safety of villagers in the Leimakhong area, " the statement added.

The Kuki body in the statement stated, "We demand the abducted man be brought home safe and sound without delay."

However, the allegations made by the Kuki bodies against NSCN-IM could not be independently verified. The police are conducting an investigation and have yet to establish who is involved in the crime.

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According to officials, the body was recovered from a nearby area at Khunkho Kuki village, Kangpokpi district. During the spot investigation, both hands of the body were found tied with a rope, and injuries were suspected to have been made by some sharp objects.

Since May 13, 2026, following a twin separate ambush killing four individuals, three church leaders, and one Naga man respectively at Noney and Kangpokpi district, tension between Naga and Kuki has been escalating.

Since then, around 50 have been killed from both communities.