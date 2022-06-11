Had Congress acted as swiftly at other times…: Kuldeep Bishnoi on expulsion

Kuldeep Bishnoi on Saturday hit out at the Congress over his expulsion from all party posts for cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha election in Haryana.

Bishnoi said the Congress has rules for some leaders and exceptions for others and the same are applied selectively. “Indiscipline has been repeatedly ignored in the past. In my case, I listened to my soul & acted on my morals,” he said.

He further said that had the Congress acted as swiftly and strongly in 2016 as it did in his case and “on every other critical opportunity they’ve missed”, the grand old party would not have been in “such dire straits”.

The Haryana Congress has alleged that Bishnoi, an MLA from the Adampur constituency in Hisar, did not vote for the party's candidate Ajay Maken and cross-voted in favour of Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma, who was supported by the ruling BJP-JJP combine.

A statement issued by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said, "The Congress president has expelled Kuldeep Bishnoi from all his present party positions, including the post of special invitee of the Congress Working Committee, with immediate effect."

The Congress had 31 MLA and needed as many votes to win the Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana, but one of its legislators cross-voted and another's vote was cancelled.

Bishnoi had not attended any of the party meetings of its legislators and had said that he has voted as per his conscience.

