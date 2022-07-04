Kullu bus accident: Himachal CM Jairam Thakur orders magisterial probe

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur on Monday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the bus accident in Kullu which left 12 people dead and three injured.

Among those dead included a school and a college student.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The bus was trying to overtake some boulders which were on road due to rains last night. It went out of control and fell into the cliff. Impact of the fall was big as cliff was too steep," news agency ANI quoted the chief minister.

The chief minister announced a compensation of five lakh rupees to the families of the deceased. "Those injured will be given the best treatment," he said.

The bus, which was carrying over 40 passengers, was on its way from Shanshar to Sainj and plunged into a 200-metre gorge at 8.45 am on Monday.

Gopal, the bus conductor said that the bus skid on soil and people did not get a chance to save themselves as the accident happened very quickly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives and announced ₹2 lakh compensation each for the next of kin.

“The bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is heart-rending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” Modi was quoted as saying by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Harshit Sabarwal Online journalist based in New Delhi. I read about global conflicts and the drug war in Mexico.