Kumaraswamy alleges major deviations in NICE project, targets Karnataka CM over land, agreements

Union minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday intensified his attack on Karnataka chief minister D K Shivakumar over the long-running Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC), alleging that the original project framework was subsequently altered to expand the land requirement for the road and facilitate the interests of private parties.

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“The question is not who signed the first MoU. The question is how the project was subsequently changed and who authorised those changes,” Kumaraswamy said, alleging that the project originally began with an agreement involving VHB, the Kalyani Group and SA Engineering and Construction, before NICE (Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise Limited) subsequently entered the picture.

The BMIC is a planned 111-kilometre expressway project in Karnataka and as per Kumaraswamy, the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the project was signed in 1995. He said that in 1997, a Framework Agreement was signed giving 20,193 acres of land for the corridor.

“People keep saying, ‘Deve Gowda signed it, Deve Gowda started it.’ Yes, Deve Gowda signed the MoU. But that does not mean every subsequent decision taken 10 years later can be attributed to him,” Kumaraswamy said.

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{{^usCountry}} Kumaraswamy said the project subsequently underwent several changes, including after NICE entered into an agreement with the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board in 1998. He questioned whether modifications to the Cabinet-approved Framework Agreement could have been made without fresh Cabinet approval. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kumaraswamy said the project subsequently underwent several changes, including after NICE entered into an agreement with the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board in 1998. He questioned whether modifications to the Cabinet-approved Framework Agreement could have been made without fresh Cabinet approval. {{/usCountry}}

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“If the earlier Framework Agreement was approved by the Cabinet, how can you alter it without going back to the Cabinet? That is the question I am asking,” he said.

The Union minister also flagged the Outline Development Plan (ODP) prepared in the early 2000s, alleging that it substantially deviated from the original framework. He said the land earmarked for the toll road increased from 6,999 acres under the original agreement to 9,468.86 acres under the revised plan.

“The Cabinet had already approved the original Framework Agreement. Who gave you the authority to make changes beyond the Cabinet’s decision?” Kumaraswamy asked, further alleging, “He [Shivakumar] became the chairman of BMICPA. After that, the ODP came. This is where the deviations began.”

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He alleged that an additional 2,747 acres had been brought into the project and changes were made in the acreage allotted to individual townships, claiming that land was increased in some locations and reduced in others.

“The doctor treats the disease, but along with that he removes the kidney and liver. That is what has happened here,” Kumaraswamy said, alleging that the alterations in the project could affect lakes, temples, cremation grounds and other public spaces in the region.

Referring to a 2007 Cabinet decision taken during his tenure as chief minister, Kumaraswamy said he had restricted NICE to the 20,193 acres provided for under the original Framework Agreement. “The decision I took was very clear: follow the Framework Agreement. Do not take even an inch of land beyond what was approved,” he said.

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He accused Shivakumar and NICE promoter Ashok Kheny of working together to facilitate private benefit from the 2002 tripartite agreement involving NICE, NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) and the Karnataka government— which introduced provisions for sale or alienation of the project.

“Who changed the Framework Agreement? DK [Shivakumar] and AK [Kheny]. Who changed the alignment? DK and AK. Who changed the location of the township? DK and AK,” Kumaraswamy said, alleging that the Framework Agreement was altered by the ODP under Shivakumar’s orders.

“This is bigger than 2G and coal scams,” the minister claimed.

Kumaraswamy questioned the need to continue the NICE project towards Mysuru, given the existing Bengaluru-Mysuru national highway. He further said the affected farmers should be treated as rightful owners of the land and should be adequately compensated.

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“Mr. Shivakumar, If you do not have the strength to correct what has happened in this project, resign and step out,” said Kumaraswamy, adding that he would release more documents in his ongoing campaign against the project.