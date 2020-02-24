Kumaraswamy extends open invite; lakhs may turn up at his son’s wedding in April

india

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 20:07 IST

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka H D Kumaraswamy has extended an invite to the citizens of Ramnagara district in Karnataka requesting their presence at the marriage of his son Nikhil who heads the youth wing of the party.

In an emotional letter, which is a part of the invite, Kumaraswamy said that while he was born in Hassan district, it was the people of Ramnagara which gave him political birth and was ‘sacred’ for him. Saying that this was a non-political event, Kumaraswamy requested the people of Ramanagara to join him in the wedding celebrations of his son. Nikhil’s mother Anitha Kumaraswamy is the present MLA from Ramnagara constituency in the district while the former CM himself represents the neighbouring Channapatna seat.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy has acted in a few movies till now and unsuccessfully contested the parliamentary polls from Mandya district in 2019. He is set to marry Revathi, the niece of former Congress minister M Krishnappa on April 17. Lakhs of people are expected to attend the event happening at a specially built mantap in a large open field on the Bengaluru – Mysuru highway, near Janapada Loka which is a well-known museum dedicated to preserving folk culture.

Kumaraswamy himself in the past has commented on how he deliberately chose the venue as a way to thank the people of the district instead of conducting it in Bangalore or any of the other well-known venues across the state. A party spokesperson refused to comment on the invite extended to the Ramnagara people saying “it is a private and not a political event.”

However, another party leader who did not want to be identified said “After all it is the district which elected both our leaders – Kumaraswamy and Anitha. It is but natural that they would want to celebrate such a joyous occasion among their constituents.”