Home / India News / Kunal Kamra sends legal notice to IndiGo, seeks Rs 25 lakh in compensation

IndiGo had suspended comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with the airline for six months for the January 28 episode after the comedian put out a 111-second video.

india Updated: Feb 01, 2020 14:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of comedian Kunal Kamra. (Photographed by Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint)
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has issued a legal notice to IndiGo seeking an unconditional apology from the airline as well as monetary compensation for causing him “mental pain and agony”.

Kamra was accused of heckling journalist Arnab Goswami onboard IndiGo’s Mumbai-Lucknow flight on January 28 and was barred by the airline for six months. The airline had said the artist’s behaviour on its flight 6E 5317 was “unacceptable”.

“You’re love & support is helping me go legal against @IndiGo6E. Also Lawmen & White have taken this fight to court for me as special case. To all artists out there don’t fear there are enough good people in society to always support the constitution…” Kunal Kamra tweeted on Saturday.

Website LiveLaw said the artist has sought a compensation of “Rs 25,00,000 and that the apology must be published in all leading newspapers as well as electronic media and on all of the social media platforms currently being operated by the Airlines.”

In the video, Kamra is heard talking to Goswami, in a style that he claimed was mimicking the news anchor’s, constantly referring to the Republic TV founder as a “coward” and attacks his coverage of the 2015 suicide of Hyderabad Central University student Rohith Vemula.

IndiGo’s decision to suspend Kamra from flying with the airline has been sharply criticised.

After IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and Air India also announced that they have banned Kunal Kamra from using their services

Rohit Mateti, who was the captain of flight 6E5317, wrote a letter to the airline asserting that Kamra’s conduct through the flight may be considered “unsavoury” but could not be classified to be that of a “Level 1 Unruly passenger”.

Analysis of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2020
Akshay Thakur, 3rd Delhi gang rape convict, sends mercy plea to President
324 Indians evacuated from Wuhan to Delhi moved to 2 quarantine facilities
Sitharaman pays homage to Jaitley, says ‘GST most historic reform’
Bengal man found living with wife’s decomposed body for three days
Vijay Mallya phoned lobbyist aide, asked for help to ‘manage his case’: ED
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
Union Budget 2020: FM Nirmala slashes income tax rates under optional no-deduction regime
