Kurnool bus tragedy: At least 20 passengers killed as private bus catches fire

At least 20 passengers were charred to death on Friday morning after a private travel bus, which they were travelling in, was completely gutted in a massive fire near Chinnatekur village in Kallur mandal of Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district. As per the police, another 12 passengers managed to escape with minor injuries amid the incident. At least 20 people are feared dead in the tragic incident; however, an official statement is awaited. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred at around 3:30 am, when the bus, belonging to Kaveri Travels, travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru with approximately 44 passengers, rammed into a motorcycle on National Highway 44, close to the outskirts of Kurnool city.

“The two-wheeler got trapped under the bus and hit the fuel tank, leading to an immediate explosion and rapid spread of flames throughout the vehicle,” the police said.

The majority of the passengers were fast asleep when the accident occurred. While a few passengers woke up to the sudden fire and managed to break the windows and jump out, many others were trapped inside as the flames engulfed the entire bus within minutes.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing screams for help before the bus was completely engulfed in flames. Locals rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the injured before fire tenders arrived.

Firefighters from Kurnool deployed four fire engines to bring the blaze under control, but by then, the bus was reduced to ashes.

Rescue teams shifted the injured passengers to the Kurnool Government General Hospital for treatment. Preliminary reports suggest that the majority of the passengers were residents of Hyderabad.

Among the survivors were identified as Naveen Kumar, Akhil, Jasmitha, Akira, Ramesh, Jayasurya, Harika, Subrahmanyam, Ramireddy, Venugopal Reddy, Satyanarayana, and Srilakshmi.

The bus drivers reportedly fled the scene immediately after the accident. Police teams have launched a search to trace them and have registered a case.

President Murmu, CM Naidu react President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, saying, "The loss of lives in the tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently in Dubai on an official tour, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives. Officials briefed him about the incident, following which he directed the chief secretary and senior officials to rush to the accident site and oversee the rescue and relief operations.

He instructed that the injured be provided with the best medical care and that all possible assistance be extended to the families of the deceased. The chief minister also emphasised taking steps to prevent an increase in the death toll and to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident.

State transport minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy also expressed shock and anguish over the tragedy. He rushed to the site of the accident and reviewed the situation with district officials.

“The loss of so many lives in such a tragic manner is heartbreaking,” the Minister said, extending condolences to the bereaved families. He instructed officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured and to intensify rescue operations at the spot.

Former chief minister and YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed deep grief over the fatal incident. In a statement, he said the accident was deeply distressing and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

Jagan urged the government to provide substantial financial assistance and immediate relief to the victims’ families and called for quality medical care for the injured.

Police have begun investigating the exact cause of the accident, suspecting that negligent driving and fuel leakage may have contributed to the fire.

Forensic teams have been deployed to identify the charred bodies, and DNA tests may be conducted where necessary.

The tragedy has cast a pall of gloom across Kurnool and Hyderabad, as relatives of passengers anxiously await confirmation about their loved ones.