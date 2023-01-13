LAC situation is stable, but unpredictable: Army chief

Earlier this week, protests erupted in Joshimath as the administration moved to demolish unstable buildings, including two precariously standing hotels, even as more structures developed cracks due to land subsidence that has threatened settlements in much of the hill town.

The situation along the northern borders with China is “stable and under control yet unpredictable”, General Manoj Pande said on Thursday, stressing that the Indian Army was poised to meet any challenge at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) even as he drew attention to a slight increase in the number of Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers across the contested border in the eastern sector.

The situation along the northern borders with China is “stable and under control yet unpredictable”, General Manoj Pande said on Thursday, stressing that the Indian Army was poised to meet any challenge at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) even as he drew attention to a slight increase in the number of Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers across the contested border in the eastern sector.

“Our preparedness levels are of a very high standard. We have adequate forces and reserves in each of our sectors to be able to effectively deal with any contingency,” the army chief said at his customary media briefing ahead of the 75th Army Day.

The border standoff between India and China erupted in eastern Ladakh in May 2020. While the two sides have had partial success in disengaging rival soldiers from some friction areas on LAC in Ladakh, talks are still on to end the deadlock that has derailed the bilateral relationship.

“We were able to resolve five of the seven issues that were on the table, and we are continuing to talk both at diplomatic as well as military level,” Pande said. He said the situation at LAC was one of the challenges confronting the army but it had dealt with it in a firm and resolute manner. “We have been able to maintain a very robust defensive posture to prevent any attempts by the adversary to unilaterally change the status quo.”

He said there was no change in the deployment by the adversary across the northern LAC and the Indian Army had an equal number of troops on its side as well as adequate reserves to deal with any contingency. Pande added that there was a slight increase in the number of PLA troops across LAC in the eastern sector, and the Indian Army was keeping a close watch. He said PLA troops who had come there for training had not gone back. “We have adequate forces available. We are well poised to meet any challenge.”

Pande’s comments came a month after Chinese troops attempted to transgress LAC in Arunachal Pradesh’s Yangtse sector on December 9, and unilaterally change the status quo along the contested border but were pushed back by Indian soldiers.

He touched upon the army’s infrastructure push along LAC amid the ongoing border standoff. The army is building infrastructure at a rapid pace in eastern Ladakh with focus on better living experience and improved facilities for soldiers, conservation of modern weapons and equipment deployed there, and supporting faster movement of men and material to deal with any contingency. “What you hear and what the narrative is that lot of infrastructure development is happening on the other side across LAC. But what does not come to the fore is what infrastructure development has happened on our side.”

He said the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) constructed roads measuring 2,000 km along the northern borders during the last five years, and upgraded several key bridges in forward areas with a combined length of about 7.5km to support movement of military equipment including big guns. Pande said habitat has been constructed for 55,000 troops in eastern Ladakh during the last two years. Covered heated accommodation for 400 artillery guns, and 500 tanks and infantry combat vehicles has also come up, he said.

Terror infra intact across LoC

On the situation in Jammu & Kashmir, Pande said the February 2021 ceasefire understanding with the Pakistan Army was holding well but cross-border support to terror and terror infrastructure in Paksistan-occupied Kashmir was intact. Indian and Pakistani militaries began observing a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) from February 24, 2021.

“In the hinterland itself, we have seen some of the proxy tanzeems indulging in activities purely with a view to gain visibility and stay in the news. But what is heartening is the marked reduction in violence parameters. People of the state are partnering with the government for a number of development initiatives. Notwithstanding this, we remain alert both at LoC as well as the hinterland.” he said.

Pande said the adversary had shifted focus of infiltration from the Kashmir valley to areas south of the Pir Panjal mountains including the Jammu sector as a result of the robust counter-infiltration grid in the valley. Speaking in the context of the recent incidents in Rajouri, he said the adversary was resorting to targeted killings of minorities, and “it is because of their failure in the valley that focus has shifted to areas south of Pir Panjal.” He said the army and Central Reserve Police Force had become more alert in these areas.

Need to get tri-service structures in place

Pande said an integrated and tri-service response to deal with security challenges would be an imperative in the future. “Towards this, we need to get the right tri-service structures in place and the three services are in the process of consultation and deliberations on issues related to theatre commands,” he said.

Efforts to push theaterisation are on after the appointment of General Anil Chauhan as chief of defence staff (CDS) in September-end 2022 even though the momentum was hit after his predecessor, General Bipin Rawat, died in a helicopter crash last December.

The theaterisation model being pursued under General Rawat sought to set up four integrated commands - two land-centric theatres, an air defence command and a maritime theatre command. The armed forces currently have 17 single-service commands spread across the country. The army and air force have seven commands each, while the navy has three.

Women to join artillery

Pande said the commissioning of women officers in the regiment of artillery was on the cards, and that the army had forwarded a proposal on this to the government which “we hope will be accepted”.

He said empowerment of women was a focus area in which the army has made good progress. He added the grant of permanent commission to women officers will pave the way for them to assume leadership roles, including command of units.

Earlier this month, the army for the first time deployed a woman officer, Captain Shiva Chouhan, at Siachen, the world’s highest and coldest battleground. It also army deployed its largest contingent of 27 women peacekeepers in Sudan’s disputed region of Abyei, where they will provide relief and assistance to women and children, and perform security-related tasks in a challenging mission as part of the United Nations Interim Security Force (UNISFA).

To be sure,women are still not deployed in tank units or infantry combat positions.

Some troops relocated from Joshimath

Pande said the army has temporarily relocated some units and jawans from Joshimath after minor cracks were found in around 28 buildings. “If required, we can permanently relocate them further up.”

He said there had been no impact on the army’s operational readiness and accessibility to forward areas had not been affected. Pande said the army was ready to help the local administration including by providing shelters if civilians were to be relocated.

Earlier this week, protests erupted in Joshimath as the administration moved to demolish unstable buildings, including two precariously standing hotels, even as more structures developed cracks due to land subsidence that has threatened settlements in much of the hill town.