37 non-budget bills referred to House panels during Modi govt’s second term: Data

New Delhi: When Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar referred three bills to the standing committee on home affairs for review on August 18, it took the total number of non-budget related bills referred to House panels to 37 in the past four-and-a-half years of the second Narendra Modi government, according to data from PRS Legislative Research.

A total of 210 bills have thus far been brought to Parliament in the 17th Lok Sabha, but only 37 or 17.6% have been referred to parliamentary panels for review, according to the data. That clearly marks a declining trend in the consultative process.

“In the 16th Lok Sabha, 25% of the Bills introduced were referred to Committees as compared to 71% and 60% in the 15th and 14th Lok Sabha respectively,” said a PRS communique “Overview of the 16th Lok Sabha”.

Among the 37 bills referred to House panels for review, six are from health and family welfare ministry, and five from the home ministry.

To be sure, 35 appropriation and finance bills have been brought in the Lok Sabha in the last 4.5 years and all of them, the ministry-wise demand for grants and budgetary items from 2019 to 2023, have been reviewed by the respective standing committees every year. The PRS data doesn’t take into account these reviews, not in its analysis of this Lok Sabha or the previous ones.

The bills that have been referred to House panels for review include The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020, The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023, The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023, The Industrial Relations Code, 2019, The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, The Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023, The Jan Vishwas (Amendment Of Provisions) Bill, 2022 and The Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2018 have also been referred to the panels.

Out of the 210 bills, the finance ministry brought 62 pieces of legislation including appropriation and finance bills, the home ministry, 25 and the law ministry, 16. The health ministry brought 15 legislations and Union tribal affairs ministry, nine. Eight Union ministries brought one bill each and nine ministries have introduced two bills each, among others.

“Under the rules of Parliament, it is not necessary for the government to send all bills to standing committees for review. But the spirit behind formation of the House Panels was to have a detailed scrutiny of bills by a small group of MPs belonging to a number of political parties. When you discuss bills on the floor of the House, there might be some limitations. The House panels can seek views of experts, organisations and other stakeholders to form a strong law,” said P Sreedharan, former secretary general of the Lok Sabha.

