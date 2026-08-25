Lack of policy framework hampers living conditions of PAP colonies: Report

Twenty five years since Rehabilitation & Resettlement (R&R) colonies came into existence in Mumbai due to the infrastructure projects undertaken by multiple government agencies, the conditions at the residential sites remain deplorable and no provisions have been made for redevelopment of structurally unstable buildings, highlighted a report released by Youth for Unity and Voluntary Action (YUVA), a non-profit working with the marginalised.

For example, many of the R&R settlements built in the early 2000s are nearing their end of life. (Representative Image/Bloomberg)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The report “25 Years Later: Infrastructure Conditions of R&R Housing in Mumbai” surveyed 38 cooperative housing societies involving 53 buildings and three federations across the metropolis.

At these colonies, the Project Affected Persons (PAPs) were relocated and rehoused to make space for several infrastructure and civic projects undertaken by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).

The document pointed out that “... the policy and institutional framework governing post allocation subject matters in the PAP scheme, comprises a patchwork of legal provisions and institutional arrangement without clear division of responsibilities and allocation of resources to discharge them. Largely, things have been left to be managed by the PAPs and institutions they are required to or urged to form, unmindful of the fact that in the complicated web of actors involved in the whole process, they are the most resource deprived and lack institutional and technological capacities the most.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The responsibility of maintaining the layout level infrastructure has been left with the societies and federations, who are already struggling with the upkeep of the building. The housing societies have already been dipping into interest income and savings to meet daily expenditures, hence, leaving them with very limited to no financial bandwidth to undertake major repairs and maintenance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The responsibility of maintaining the layout level infrastructure has been left with the societies and federations, who are already struggling with the upkeep of the building. The housing societies have already been dipping into interest income and savings to meet daily expenditures, hence, leaving them with very limited to no financial bandwidth to undertake major repairs and maintenance. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The societies and federations should be formally recognised as part of the R&R governance and their role, power and responsibilities and sources of funds should be clearly defined and provided for in the policy framework...these require amendments to the Maharashtra Slum Act...” noted the research.

The survey data revealed that urgent repairs are needed for the buildings, as almost all buildings have sustained extensive damages, which are further causing harm to individual level tenements, such as seepage among other things. A thorough structural audit is the need of the hour.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Various other challenges are faced by the inhabitants due to the lack of land lease provisions to the societies and federations as the ownership of the plots where the buildings exist remains unclear.

For example, many of the R&R settlements built in the early 2000s are nearing their end of life. Already, some buildings have been declared structurally unstable due to lack of maintenance. These require redevelopment, for which there are currently no provisions.

“The problems have arisen due to poor quality of construction. The defect liability period for the contractor in several cases ended even before the families moved in resulting in these families being forced to reside in horrible conditions. A long term scheme is needed to redevelop the existing such colonies and improve living conditions,” said Vishram Patil, former chief of social development cell, MMRDA.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Hence, there is an urgent need for a comprehensive policy on post allocation maintenance and operation of PAP housing infrastructure, which in our view should at a minimum provide support on multiple aspects,” report recommended based on the findings.