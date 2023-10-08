Ladakh-Kargil polls: Counting of votes for underway; litmus test for BJP, Congress, NC

In a first since the abrogation of Article 370 and the creation of Ladakh union territory in 2019, the counting of votes for the fifth Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil election began on Sunday morning at 8am. The election that took place on October 4 saw a triangular contest between the National Conference (NC), Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in most of the 26 seats. Election staff during the 5th Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Kargil elections, in Kargil (PTI)

At least 73 per cent of people voted for the first time for the Hill Development Council - out of the total 95,388 voters, 74,026 exercised their right of franchise, reported news agency PTI.

According to officials, strict security arrangements have been put in place at and around the government Polytechnic College where the counting of the votes is being held.

BJP vs Congress vs NC

The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council has a total of 30 seats out of which elections were held on 26 seats, while four councillors with voting rights are nominated by the administration.

Out of the total seats, Congress is contesting on 22 seats and the NC is contesting on 17 seats - even though the parties earlier had announced a pre-poll alliance. According to the parties, the arrangement was restricted to areas where there was a tough contest with the BJP.

Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded 17 candidates. The saffron party had won one seat in the last election and later took its tally to three with the joining of two PDP councillors to the party.

The AAP has also fielded its candidates for four seats, while 25 independents are also in the fray.

Notably, the existing council headed by NC’s Feroz Ahmad Khan completed its five-year term on October 1. The new council is set to be in place before October 11.

(With inputs from PTI)