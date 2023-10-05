News / India News / 73% voter turnout recorded as Kargil holds first polls since Article 370 move

73% voter turnout recorded as Kargil holds first polls since Article 370 move

ByMir Ehsan, Srinagar
Oct 05, 2023 01:41 AM IST

Over 73% of people voted in the elections for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) in Kargil.

At least 73% people voted in the elections to Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) in Kargil on Wednesday, officials familiar with the matter said.This is the first time Kargil residents voted for the hill development council since abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into two Union territories.

Election staff during the 5th Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Kargil elections, in Kargil (PTI)
Election staff during the 5th Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Kargil elections, in Kargil (PTI)

Polling for the fifth LAHDC elections, in which 87 candidates are in the fray for 26 constituencies, started at 8 am, said one of the officials quoted above.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Of the 26 council seats, Congress is contesting on 22 seats, while the National Conference and the Bharatiya Janata Party have put their candidates on 17 seats each, and Aam Adami Party is contesting on four seats.

Read here: Polls for Kargil hill devp council on October 4

Sharing the election details with pictures, the department of information and public relations, Kargil, Ladakh posted on X: “An inaugural journey into democracy! A first-time voter casts his ballot ... at a polling station in Kargil district for the 5th LAHDC Kargil Elections. A momentous step into shaping our nation’s future.”

The counting of votes is scheduled for October 8.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out