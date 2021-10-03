Lakhimpur incident 'unfortunate', says Yogi Adityanath; promises tough action

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed grief over the Lakhimpur incident in which at least eight people were killed including four farmers after violence broke out in the district. In an official statement by the chief minister's office, Adityanath called the incident "unfortunate" and said that "action will be taken against whoever is responsible."

Violence erupted in the Lakhimpur Kheri district during a farmers' protest when a jeep allegedly ran over protesting farmers, while they were trying to protest against UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to Banbirpur village.

The incident took place on Tikonia-Banbirpur road where the farmers had gathered to oppose the deputy CM’s visit. The farmers also set two SUVs on fire which allegedly hit them, leaving a number of protesters seriously injured. The SUVs reportedly belonged to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

"The government will go under the root cause of the incident and expose the elements involved," the chief minister said, adding, it will "take strict action against the culprits."

Taking serious cognisance of the incident, UP police’s additional director general (ADG) (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar, along with other senior officials, are present at the spot to control the situation. "They are investigating the cause of the incident," the chief minister also informed.

The statement also appealed to locals to maintain and peace and not pay heed to rumors. CM Yogi Adityanath also asked people to refrain from arriving at any conclusions and asked for their contribution "in maintaining peace and order on the spot."