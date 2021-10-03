Lakhimpur Kheri: Ajay Misra says his son was not there in the car, driver lost balance because of stone-pelting

Union minister of state Ajay Mishra Teni refuted allegations that his son Ashish Mishra was driving the vehicle that allegedly ran over the protesters in Lakhimpur Kheri. "Had my son been there, he would not have come out alive," he told ANI. Lakhimpur Kheri turned into a battlefield on Sunday as violence broke out after two SUVs, part of the cavalcade of deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and minister of state Ajay Mishra Teni allegedly crushed a group of farmers who were protesting against their visit. Protesters stopped the vehicles and set them on fire. UP police confirmed eight deaths, including that of four protesting farmers.

Minister Ajay Mishra termed the incident as conspiracy and said that "some miscreants" from agitating farmers started pelting stones and injured the driver owing to which the car lost its balance and two people died coming under it, he said. "After this, our three workers were killed and cars were set on fire," he said adding that he has video evidence that his son was not there and miscreants attacked them with sticks and swords. He said his son was present at the venue of the event.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has sought his dismissal and accused him, his son and his uncle of shooting farmers dead. The farmers' union has called for a protest outside the offices of district magistrates and divisional commissioners across the country on Monday. "To express our agitation against Sunday's incident, the SKM calls for a protest outside the offices of district magistrates and divisional commissioners across the country between 10 am and 1 pm," Darshan Pal Singh said.

Following the violence, internet services were partially snapped in the district.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said whatever happened in Lakhimpur was unfortunate and strict action will be taken against whoever is responsible.