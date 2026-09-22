Lakhimpur Kheri school shooting: Cryptic Instagram post, two pistols among clues for police

“If I die suddenly...” hours before Mohd Saud Ansari allegedly shot dead a woman teacher inside a Lakhimpur Kheri school and then killed himself, a cryptic message appeared on an Instagram account allegedly linked to him.

The corridor of Children’s Academy School in Lakhimpur Kheri where the shooting took place on Monday. (Sourced) (HT_PRINT)

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The post, made a few hours before Monday’s shooting, asked people to delete his photographs and messages and report his Facebook account. By the time the shooting took place, the message had become a potential clue for investigators trying to understand what was going through Ansari’s mind and what led him to the school.

Also Read: Man shoots teacher dead inside Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri school, kills self

Deep Dive What led to the shooting incident in the Lakhimpur Kheri school? The shooting was reportedly driven by a relationship dispute, as the assailant, Mohd Saud Ansari, had allegedly been harassing the teacher, Nishat Fatima, and insisted on marrying her. What clues did police find in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri school shooting? Police recovered two country-made pistols from Ansari's bag and are examining a cryptic Instagram post he made hours before the shooting, which may provide insights into his motive. How did the police respond to the shooting incident at the school? Upon the shooting, police and forensic teams were dispatched to the scene to collect evidence, and an investigation began to review school security measures and CCTV footage to understand how the assailant gained access.

“If I die suddenly, I respectfully request you all please delete my pictures from your phone and social network, clear my messages and report my Facebook account.....” the post read. The account, identified as “onior5911”, is allegedly linked to Ansari. Police are examining the post as part of the sequence of events leading up to the shooting, though officials said a social media message alone cannot establish the motive.

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{{^usCountry}} Then there is the second clue: police sources said two country-made pistols were allegedly recovered from Ansari’s bag. Investigators are examining why he was carrying two firearms and whether this was connected to his visit to the school. His Instagram posts are also being scrutinised. One photograph carried the words “feelings died, ego survived”, while another read “use bhool ja use bhool ja”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Then there is the second clue: police sources said two country-made pistols were allegedly recovered from Ansari’s bag. Investigators are examining why he was carrying two firearms and whether this was connected to his visit to the school. His Instagram posts are also being scrutinised. One photograph carried the words “feelings died, ego survived”, while another read “use bhool ja use bhool ja”. {{/usCountry}}

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Police sources said Ansari and the woman teacher were well acquainted and their families also knew each other. Investigators are now looking at their recent interactions, Ansari’s movements and CCTV footage to establish what happened between the two before the shooting.

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For now, the cryptic post, the alleged firearms recovery and the earlier messages remain pieces of a puzzle. Police are trying to establish whether they form part of the same sequence or are unrelated to the shooting.