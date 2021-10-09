Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farm unions allege Uttar Pradesh police allowed main accused to flee

Farm unions on Friday alleged the Uttar Pradesh police went soft on the main accused of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni and “allowed him to abscond” after the October 3 incident in which eight people, including four farmers were killed.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella platform of the farm unions, cited the Supreme Court’s displeasure of the ongoing investigation and blamed police helping the main accused, Ashish Mishra.

“The police allowed the prime accused to go missing by not acting immediately to arrested even though an FIR was filed,” said Gurnam Singh Chaduni, head of Haryana unit of Bharatiya Kisan Union. He said farmers would demonstrate against UP police in front of police stations.

Notably, on Thursday, the state police arrested two of Mishra’s aides -- Luv Kush and Ashish Pandey -- and sent summons to Ashish Mishra to appear before it on Friday, after the Supreme Court’s order.

However, Mishra failed to appear before the police. The minister, on Friday, reiterated that his son, who faces a murder case, was “innocent” and will appear before Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday to record his statement.

Eight people were killed on Sunday, including four farmers, in the bloodiest clash since the farmers’ protest over the Centre’s three contentious agricultural laws started last year.The farmers alleged that the protestors were knocked down by a convoy of vehicles, one of which belonged to Mishra. However, the minister has denied all the charges.

In a statement released on Friday, the SKM stated that the one-member judicial commission set up by the state government was not as per their demands and “does not instil confidence in farmers of the country”.

“The UP government’s notification dated 6th October 2021, setting up the judicial commission of inquiry into Lakhimpur Kheri Farmers’ Massacre appears to have been put out due to the SC hearing on the matter apart from mounting public pressure,” reads the statement.

The SKM has demanded the resignation of the Union minister. “The Samyukt Kisan Morcha demands that Uttar Pradesh government should immediately impose cases with murder charges against all those involved from the side of Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni. The Union MoS should be dismissed immediately,” Chaduni said on Friday. He said farmers would also organise protests across UP until the minister was dismissed.

Chaduni said, “The Yogi Adityanath-led UP government was responsible for protecting the prime accused.”