Lakhimpur Kheri violence resonates in Punjab, protests held across state

The incident of violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri is resonating politically in Punjab, whose farmers have been protesting at national capital Delhi's borders against the three farm laws passed by the Centre.

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has sought permission from Uttar Pradesh government to visit Lakhmipur Kheri, where eight people were killed in violence on Sunday. "Expressing solidarity with bereaved families of farmers, I'm leaving for Lakhimpur Kheri to be with my brothers & sisters in this hour of grief. I've also sought permission from UP Govt to allow landing/taking off of chopper at the site," Channi said.

Lakhimpur Kheri is under Section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits gathering of two or more people. The local administration and Uttar Pradesh Police have stopped a number of leaders from visiting the area where farmers were holding a protest. They claim that a convoy of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish ran over four farmers which caused their deaths.

The police say the farmers thrashed the rest of the people in the convoy which led to four more deaths.

In Chandigarh, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced postponement of party's programme in Jalandhar for Tuesday. He has convened a meeting of core committee - SAD's top decision making body - tomorrow to decide on the further action course.

Badal condemned the killing of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kehri and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being stubborn. He demanded that in light of the sad incident which has sparked nationwide outrage, the government should scrap the thee controversial farm laws with immediate effect.

Speakign during a roadshow in Ludhiana, Badal further said that a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) must be registered with immediate effects against the culprits and a high-level probe should be carried out for free and fair investigation.

The SAD had left the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) last year after the passage of the three farm laws. Since then, it has been supporting the farmers in their protest.

A number or protests have been organised across Punjab on the call of farmer organisations to condemn the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The Uttar Pradesh government has, meanwhile, asked Punjab chief secretary to not let anyone from the state go to Lakhimpur Kheri, news agency ANI reported.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have registered booked the Union minister and his son based on a complaint against them. Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation of farmer, has sent a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking the dismissal of Teni.