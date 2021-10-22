Lakhimpur violence: SKM calls for countrywide protests on Oct 26 demanding resignation of minister Ajay Mishra

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Friday issued a call for country-wide protests on October 26 demanding the sacking and the arrest of Union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Mishra, whose son Ashish Mishra has been arrested in connection with the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri earlier this month. The protests would also mark the completion of 11 months of farmers’ protests against the Centre’s three farm laws, the SKM further said.

The SKM, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, in a statement on the day asked the Union government to fulfil its “legitimate demands” namely, repeal of the three farm laws, legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) and the removal of Mishra from his ministerial position.

“The SKM has now put out a call to all constituents to mark October 26 with country-wide protests, to intensify the demand for Ajay Mishra Teni's dismissal and arrest, and to mark the completion of 11 long months of peaceful struggle,” news agency PTI reported quoting the SKM’s statement.

“On that day, between 11 am and 2 pm, there will be sit-ins and marches,” the SKM further said. Previously, the SKM demanded that Mishra be removed from his post before October 11, failing which it would intensify the protests. While the minister’s son has been arrested in connection with the case, the senior Mishra continued as a minister.

Earlier on October 3, eight people were dead in the violence that broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri where a running vehicle, allegedly carrying BJP workers, had rammed into a group of protesting farmers. Of the eight dead, four were farmers. Also, two BJP workers and their driver and a journalist were also killed in the violence that followed. Farmers have alleged that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, a claim denied by him and minister Ajay Mishra.

In a related development, the SKM has also postponed a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ (farmers’ gathering) that was scheduled to be held on October 26 in Lucknow protesting the Lakhimpur incident. However, it has now been postponed by the body due to adverse weather conditions and the harvest season, news agency PTI reported on the day.

On October 18, the SKM held ‘rail roko’ agitations by protesting on the railway tracks against the incident, reiterating its demand for the removal of Mishra. The protests lasted for six hours between 10am and 4pm on the day.