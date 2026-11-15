Chennai, Chanting divine hymns and observing strict fasting vows, lakhs of devotees thronged Lord Murugan temples across Tamil Nadu on Sunday to witness the spectacular 'Soorasamharam' ritual, marking the grand finale of the six-day 'Kanda Sashti' festival. Lakhs of devotees throng Lord Murugan temples across TN for 'Soorasamharam'

The coastal town of Tiruchendur, alongside major shrines in Palani, Swamimalai, and Chennai, witnessed a sea of humanity united in devotion.

The festival commemorates the mythological battle where Lord Murugan, armed with the invincible 'Vel' gifted by his mother Goddess Parvati, vanquished the demon king Surapadman. This victory of divine light over evil is celebrated with unparalleled zeal across the state, particularly at the 'Arupadaiveedu', the six supreme abodes of the deity.

At the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur in Tuticorin district, the epicentre of the Kanda Sashti celebrations, crowds gathered along the shoreline. Devotees took a holy dip in the sea from the early hours before converging at the temple precincts. The dramatic enactment of Soorasamharam was scheduled for 4.30 pm on the beach, following special rituals at the Kanda Sashti mandapam.

The observance requires immense physical and spiritual discipline. "Just stepping on the soil of this sacred town has the power to change one's destiny," Kavitha, a devotee from Chennai who maintained a strict milk-only diet during her fast, told PTI Videos.

Another pilgrim, Selvamuthu, shared his emotional journey, stating he undertook the rigorous penance seeking divine intervention to overcome severe debt and family struggles.

Narendra Kumar, a private sector employee from Vellore, noted the profound impact of the coastal shrine on his life. "The spiritual experiences here over the last three years have completely transformed my personal life. Despite my failing health, I had to come to witness this," he told PTI Videos.

The massive turnout at Tiruchendur also highlighted recent infrastructure upgrades. Pattapazhani, president of the Koyambedu Traders Association, praised the transformation.

"We must thank HCL founder Shiv Nadar, who contributed ₹200 crore to upgrade the temple facilities. It has vastly reduced the hardship of devotees and brought us immense joy," he told PTI Videos, though he added that the administration must expand restroom facilities to cater to the ever-growing footfall.

To manage the lakhs of visitors, police personnel maintained high vigil, utilising continuous public address systems to reunite missing children with their families and warn the public to safeguard their valuables.

Meanwhile, in Dindigul district, the Thiru Avinankudi Murugan Temple at the foothills of Palani witnessed fervent celebrations. Thousands of devotees observed the traditional 'Thandu Viratham' with deep devotion, a unique and arduous penance undertaken during the Soorasamharam day.

The temple town echoed with continuous chants of 'Vetrivel Muruganukku Arohara' as massive processions were taken out by devotees clad in traditional attire.

In Kumbakonam, the Swamimalai Murugan Temple, revered as the fourth among the six holy abodes of Lord Muruga, drew massive numbers of worshippers.

Special 'abhishekams' and elaborate poojas were performed for the presiding deity from the crack of dawn. The temple corridors reverberated with devotional music as the crowds awaited the evening rituals.

The devotional fervour was equally palpable in the state capital, where thousands descended upon the historic Vadapalani Murugan Temple. Despite queues spilling onto arterial roads, the Chennai city police and temple administration earned widespread praise for their effective queue management and security arrangements.

"There is a significantly heavier crowd this year compared to previous times, but the police have provided adequate security, and devotees are very happy with the arrangements," Rajesh, a devotee from Arani, told PTI Videos.

Suresh, a local resident, echoed this sentiment. "Though the queue stretches to the main road, it is a fast-moving crowd and remarkably well-managed. We were able to complete our darshan in about half an hour."

For many, the Soorasamharam enactment evokes deep emotion. Sushmitha, a local resident observing the fast for the third consecutive year, described the profound impact of the ritual. "When the deity comes forward during the Soorasamharam, tears just roll down your eyes and it gives you goosebumps," she said.

She also commended the law enforcement agencies, adding, "Controlling this massive crowd at Vadapalani is a colossal task. Hats off to the police; they deserve a big salute."

Special provisions for the elderly and smooth ticketing processes were also highlighted in Chennai. Shanthi from Ramapuram, who joined the queue at 7 am, said, "The free darshan and ₹100 ticket queues are being strictly followed. They are even allowing an attendant to accompany senior citizens inside, which is very helpful."

The six-day Kanda Sashti observances across the state will conclude with the 'Thirukalyanam' of Lord Murugan on Monday, bringing the grand spiritual festivities to a serene close.

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