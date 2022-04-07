Lakshadweep makes Wednesday a ‘cycle day’ for govt employees

The Lakshadweep administration has released an order making every Wednesday ‘a cycle day’ for all government employees to curb pollution. The decision was taken as per the directive of the Lakshadweep Pollution Control Committee, said the order.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Employees with physical disabilities and serious medical history are exempted from the cycle day observation, the order from the secretariat of the island administration said. Though the order said it will be effective from April 6, a section of officials sought time till next Wednesday while others followed it in letter and spirit, according to reports from the island.

“We want to promote an eco-friendly atmosphere on the island. Since it is a small place with a flat surface cycling will be easy. Besides curbing vehicle pollution, it is good for the health of employees,” said collector S Askar Ali. When asked about growing resistance to new changes brought in by the administration, the collector said the protest is part of a vibrant democracy. “When new changes are introduced there will be some apprehensions and we will clear them and take them all along,” said the collector, adding that the development projects are being implemented steadily.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Save Lakshadweep Forum, an outfit formed in the wake of new regulations, said though they welcomed the move, it was done without any consultation with employees.

“Intention is good, but it was implemented all of a sudden. Some employees do not have cycles, so they should have been given time to purchase or manage one,” said a government employee in Kavaratti, the island capital.

According to statistics of the island administration, 9,600 people are employed in various departments – 5,500 permanent and 4,100 on a casual basis.

Last year, residents of the archipelago (total population of 66,000) had protested after three regulations were brought in by administrator Praful Khoda Patel, saying they would affect the unique culture and tradition of the island. They opposed the move to make the island a major tourist destination, ban cattle slaughter, the two-child norm for local body members, liquor licence, goonda law and other new rules. At least 90 per cent of the population are Muslims and enjoy close ties with Kerala.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from the island said some vested interests, mainly from Kerala, are stoking the fire and provoking local people to stall the developmental projects in the Union territory. The unrest started last year after Patel took over as the acting administrator after the death of predecessor Dinesh Sharma.