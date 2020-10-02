e-paper
Home / India News / 'Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was humble and firm': PM Modi pays tribute

‘Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was humble and firm’: PM Modi pays tribute

india Updated: Oct 02, 2020 09:18 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat, Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat, Delhi.(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 116th birth anniversary on Friday as someone who “epitomised simplicity and lived for the welfare of our nation.”

“Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was humble and firm. He epitomised simplicity and lived for the welfare of our nation. We remember him on his Jayanti with a deep sense of gratitude for everything he has done for India,” PM Modi said.

Also Read | ‘We bow to beloved Bapu’: Tributes pour in as country marks Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary

He also visited his memorial Vijay Ghat in Delhi to pay his respects to Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Born in Uttar Pradesh in 1904, Lal Bahadur Shastri shares his birthday with Mahatma Gandhi. He was the second prime minister of India and served from 1964 to 1966.

Lal Bahadur Shastri died in Tashkent on January 11, 1966, at the age of 61, soon after signing the Tashkent Pact with Pakistan.

