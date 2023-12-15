Lalit Jha brain behind security breach, need to get his mobile: Cops in court

As the Delhi Police on Friday sought custody of Lalit Jha, a West Bengal-based teacher, who was arrested on Thursday night in connection with December 13's Lok Sabha security breach, the police told the Patiala House Court that Lalit orchestrated the entire attack assigning Sagar, Manoranjan, Neelam and Amol their duties in the plan, and hence the police need to take him to different cities and places. Lalit's mobile also needs to be recovered so that the main motive of the incident can be unearthed, the Delhi Police said. The court granted a seven-day custody.

Lalit Jha managed to give the cops a slip on Wednesday as he fled the spot after the security breach incident. He was arrested on Thursday.(PTI)

Lalit Jha fled to Rajasthan after his accomplices were arrested on Wednesday. He was making the protest video of Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde who were outside Parliament. After fleeing the spot, he took a bus to reach Nagaur in Rajasthan. There he met two of his friends and spent the night in a hotel. Then he came to Delhi on his own after realising that he was being searched, police said. "Lalit Jha came to the police station on his own after which the police arrested him and started an interrogation," the police said.

Who is Lalit Jha? How did he plan the Lok Sabha security breach?

Based on the investigation so far, police said the December 13 security breach is a well-planned attack though the accused are all from different states.

They met in Mysuru 1.5 years ago and started the planning. Lalit being a teacher took the lead in the plotting, they said. He tasked Manoranjan D to carry out a recce of Parliament (the older building) in July when Manoranjan found out that shoes were not checked. They used this security loophole and hid the canisters inside the shoe.

Two pairs of shoes were made on special order in Lucknow to fit the canisters which Amol bought.

Lalit's brother Shambhu Jha said the family had no idea of what Lalit was up to. Lalit was associated with NGOs and was a private tutor.

Lalit, however, informed his family members who stay in Bihar that he was going to Delhi -- for some personal work.

