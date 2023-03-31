Lalit Modi posts photos of grandparents, Congress says, ‘Will Nirav Modi too…’

After ex-IPL chairman fugitive Lalit Modi threatened to sue Rahul Gandhi for his 'Modi surname' comment in 2019, the Congress on Thursday wondered whether now Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi be pressured to file a case against Rahul Gandhi. Congress leader KC Venugopal said it is a new low that 'global scamster' Lalit Modi who enjoys a plush life abroad owing to the BJP's inaction is now coming for PM Modi's defence. "Will the pressure be put on Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya etc. to file a case against Rahul Gandhi?" Congress's Pawan Khera said.

The Congress on Thursday said it is a new low that a fugitive has come forward i the BJP's defence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RJD MP Manoj Jha said, "The decision to file a case in the British court can not be yours, Modi ji."

The Congress on Thursday said it is a new low that a fugitive has come forward i the BJP's defence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lalit Modi on Thursday posted the photos of his grandparents Raibahadur Gujarmal Modi and Dayawari Modi and said they dedicated their lives to the poor and built a thriving empire. "Modi Nagar was my birthplace and Raibahadur Gujarmal Modi and Dayawati Modi were unique people," Lalit Modi tweeted.

The Congress on Thursday said it is a new low that a fugitive has come forward i the BJP's defence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Lalit Modi's sue threat on Twitter, he was asked why he ran away from India. "Obviously they don't realise I co-own with my siblings a highly profitable business over ₹30,000 crore and always have..." he said adding that he received lots of requests for interviews after he said he will be moving the UK court against Rahul Gandhi. Lalit Modi said he will file the suit against Rahul Gandhi next week and will give an interview after that.

The Congress on Thursday said it is a new low that a fugitive has come forward i the BJP's defence.

Rahul Gandhi has been convicted by a Surat court for his comment 'how come all thieves have Modi surname in common' which he made in 2019 in Karnataka during the Lok Sabha campaign. The case was brought by Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi. The Congress is in the process of appealing against the conviction following which Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON