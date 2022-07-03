Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Lalu Prasad falls from stairs, fractures shoulder, rushed to hospital
india news

Lalu Prasad falls from stairs, fractures shoulder, rushed to hospital

The former Bihar chief minister, who has been staying at the residence of his wife Rabri Devi, an ex-CM herself, tripped on the stairs of the house.
RJD chief Lalu Prasad. (PTI)
Updated on Jul 03, 2022 10:38 PM IST
PTI |

RJD President Lalu Prasad on Sunday fractured his shoulder and injured his back after a fall, a source close to his family said.

The former Bihar chief minister, who has been staying at the residence of his wife Rabri Devi, an ex-CM herself, tripped on the stairs of the house.

Prasad, who suffers from many health complications and is planning a trip abroad for treatment of kidney problems, was rushed to a hospital.

"Tests showed a fracture in his shoulder. A crepe bandage was tied around the affected area and he was allowed to return home with a prescription of medicines," said the close aide.

Besides pain in the shoulder and the back, the septuagenarian was "experiencing no problems".

Convicted in a number of fodder scam cases over the years by a special CBI court at Ranchi, the RJD supremo was released on bail a couple of months ago.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lalu prasad
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP