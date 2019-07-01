Land records show structure obstructing work on Kartarpur corridor not dargah

Work on Kartarpur corridor resumed on Sunday after the administration discovered that the structure that halted the work two days ago was not a dargah..

The caretaker of the structure continued to claim that the it is a historic dargah but the land records showed that it was recently raised.

Earlier, the work on the corridor was suspended after a dargah and a temple were spotted in the right of way (ROW) of the 3.6-km passage.

Following the discovery, the local administration was asked to check the revenue records and after examining, Dera Baba Nanak SDM Gursimran Singh, who has been designated as the competent authority for land acquisition (CALA), found that the structure was recently erected by the caretaker.

“The original dargah is out of the ROW and land records completely showed that it was recently constructed,” Gursimran Singh said.

The structure was covered with earth in the presence of heavy police force and officials of the local administration and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

‘TEMPLE ISSUE STILL UNRESOLVED’

“Though the work was suspended for sometime but we will ensure that the corridor is completed in the first week of October before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. Nearly work on 100 metres road was held up but the issue has been resolved. Temple issue is pending. The land on which the temple was built has already been acquired. However, we will have to discuss the issue with the committee members before taking any action,” said Jeetendra Singh, vice president of Ceigal India Limited, the company overseeing the corridor construction work.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 13:00 IST